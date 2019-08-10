80 landslides reported in Kerala, rescue ops on war footing, says CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): As incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all arrangements have been done to conduct rescue operations, adding that as many as 80 landslides have taken place in various parts of the state.

"Accidents have happened in unexpected areas.... 80 landslides in various parts of the state. Malappuram, Kavalappara, Bhoothalam Colony and Puthumala in Wayanad are worst affected," Vijayan said during a press conference here.

In total, 42 deaths have been reported across the state, with eleven deaths in Wayanad district alone, Vijayan said."Police, armed forces, fishermen and volunteers are engaging in rescue operations... This gives us confidence to overcome this situation," Vijayan said.He also shared that 1,08,138 persons from 29,997 families are in camps. He added that three bodies have been recovered from Kavalappara today.200 families were stuck at Vaniyampuzha and Munderi due to lack of road accessibility.Vijayan also said shutters of Banasura Sagar will be opened today so that the water level of Karaman river will rise."People should be careful. Many people have been shifted... The water level of Pamba river is rising. People are evaluated from there," he said.The Chief Minister also stated that strict action will be taken against those who are sending fake messages."Some people spreading news that all dams are going to be opened. Another one is that petrol pumps will be closed. We should take it seriously," he said."In our state, there is no fuel crisis. We have enough stock. We are facing a serious disaster and we can face it together," he said.The Health Department is arranging doctors in camps, Vijayan noted."From today, 3 days are public holidays. But necessary offices will stay open, staff members are available. Getting all help from the union government to conduct rescue operations," he added. (ANI)