8,000 people gather in Karnataka to celebrate I-Day

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday unfurled the Tricolour in the presence of 8,000 people who gathered here to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of India.

The day-long event at the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in the city centre began with the rendering of the National Anthem and hoisting of the national flag after an Army helicopter showered rose petals across the ground.

The event witnessed a march parade by the contingents of the three services (Army, Air Force and Navy), state reserve police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Home Guards, Bharat Scouts and Guides and students (boys and girls) from about 100 schools across the city.

Before delivering the I-Day address to the people, Yediyurappa, clad in white safari suit, amid tight security went around the ground in an open jeep to inspect the guard of honour and took the salute from the Army, Navy and Air Force personnel and the state police forces.