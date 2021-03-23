81,007 CAPF personnel took VRS, resigned since 2011: MHA

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 81,007 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 15,904 Assam Rifles personnel have taken voluntary retirement and resigned between 2011 to March 1, 2021.



The Ministry of Home Affairs revealed this information in Lok Sabha on Tuesday while replying to a query put forth by Indian National Congress MP Deepak Baij.

"The number of resignation and voluntary retirement cases varies from year to year and no trend in this regard has been observed," read the reply.

"No specific study for ascertaining the reasons for voluntary retirement/resignation by Force personnel has been conducted," the reply further said. (ANI)

