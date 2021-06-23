839 recoveries, 444 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, June 23 (IANS) Recoveries continued to remain ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Tuesday as 839 patients recovered while 444 new cases and four deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 138 cases and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division, and 306 cases and two deaths from the Kashmir division.
Another confirmed case of black fungus was reported, taking the total number to 26.
So far, 313,928 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 301,973 have recovered, and 4,273 have succumbed.
Total number of active cases is 6,782 out of which 2,505 are from the Jammu division and 4,277 from the Kashmir division.
