84 Afghan evacuees arrive in Denmark

The group, comprised mainly of Afghans who have worked for the Danish embassy in Kabul and their families, was evacuated following the takeover of Kabul by Taliban, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Copenhagen, Aug 20 (IANS) A group of 84 evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in Denmark on Thursday, after being picked up from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad by a Scandinavian Airlines plane.

"I am pleased to be able to confirm that we have now got a plane with 84 evacuated people on safe ground in Denmark," said Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on his Twitter account.

Upon arrival, the evacuees were transported to Center Sandholm, Denmark's largest asylum centre, 31 km north of Copenhagen. Initially, the Red Cross will be responsible for accommodating them, and they will have to quarantine for five days under Coronavirus rules.

Kofod confirmed on Twitter that the evacuation of Danes and Afghan employees continues unabated.

"The operation is still in full swing, and we are working at high pressure to evacuate the last local staff, interpreters and other groups out of Kabul."

Evacuated Afghan employees and their families are permitted to stay in Denmark for two years following a recent political agreement. Under the Danish Aliens Act, the evacuees also have the right to apply for a residence permit.

