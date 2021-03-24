84 people held in last six months for smuggling petrol, diesel from Nepal: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that petrol and diesel are sold secretly on a large scale in districts of Bihar that are bordering Nepal due to the price difference of Petrol and diesel in both countries and said that 84 persons were apprehended in the last six months for smuggling the same.



MoS Home Nityanand Rai gave a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday on the question of Bihar BJP MP Sushil Modi which said, "Government of Bihar has informed that some such incidents have been reported in East Champaran, West Champaran and Araria districts in Bihar."

"84 persons were apprehended in the last six months for smuggling of petrol and diesel in Bihar from Nepal while 245 litres of petrol and 9,834 litres of diesel were seized by security forces in the state to keep in check the smuggling of petrol and diesel from Nepal," he informed Rajya Sabha.

"Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB), Border Guarding Force along with Indo- Nepal border force is taking effective action to check smuggling and other illegal

activities across the border. It takes various other measures like patrolling, nakabandi, checking of persons crossing the border both randomly and on the basis of inputs received from security agencies," the written reply said. (ANI)

