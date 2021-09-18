84-year-old Kerala woman gets both dose of Covid vax 30-mins apart

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (IANS) An 84-year-old Kerala woman was administered two doses of the Covid vaccine within a gap of 30 minutes.

The incident was reported from the state-run-hospital at Aluva in Ernakulum district.

Thandamma Pappu, who was accompanied by her son for the vaccination, said: "I was given the first dose and I returned from the room and when I was outside, I told my son that I forgot my footwear. So when I returned to take my footwear, a lady official came and said to me to leave the footwear and come inside.