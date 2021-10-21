8.5 lakh CCTV cameras installed in Telangana: DGP

He said the state police were in the forefront in using the latest technological tools for effective policing to maintain law and order.

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) The Telangana Police have so far installed 8.25 lakh CCTV cameras across the state out of its target of 15 lakh cameras, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said.

The police chief was addressing the Police Commemoration Day event at Goshamahal Stadium in Hyderabad to pay tribute to the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said Telangana Police became a model for other states by using technology for effective policing. He pointed out that the police had taken several innovative measures like installation of a large number of CCTV cameras, creating special cell for women safety, and setting up of a command control room.

The minister paid rich tributes to police martyrs at the Police Flag Day Parade, also called Commemoration Parade, at Goshamahal Stadium.

He noted that during the last one year, 377 police personnel in the country laid down their lives while performing their duties.

He pointed out that since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, only one policeman died on duty and this year, no policeman lost his life.

The minister said under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana has good law and order and this became possible due effective policing. He claimed that compared to other states, Telangana has a low crime rate.

He said 62 police personnel in Telangana lost their lives to Covid-19 pandemic. While expressing condolences to the families of the deceased, he assured that the government will extend them all possible assistance.

Mahender Reddy said that the police martyrs are telling the society that police personnel will not hesitate to lay down their lives for peace in the society and for people's protection.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic period posed a challenge to the Police Department, but was frontline warriors, police personnel faced the pandemic like they tackled terrorism and Maoism.

Later, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited the Police Martyrs' Memorial and laid a wreath.

