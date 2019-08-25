85 schemes with set time-frame launched in J&K

The government aims to achieve 100 per cent coverage of these schemes, which come under 21 ministries, within one month (by September 30).

A slew of insurances schemes, including the Atal Pension Yojana, has also been introduced in the newly carved Union Territory and the government plans to provide electricity to all the J&K households.

The PM's special initiatives, like LPG connection to the poor household and direct benefit transfer (DBT) for LPG and kerosene, focussing to empower women especially in rural areas, have also been introduced.

While the PM-KISAN and the PM-KISAN-Pension schemes come under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the Stand-Up India scheme come under the Ministry of Finance. J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said, "As we march to a new and bright future, I want every resident of J&K to benefit from the changes that have been made. I want every eligible individual to be covered by the development programmes being implemented by the Government of India all over the country, including J&K". Stating that in the last few decades the people of J&K suffered due to separatist propaganda and cross-border terrorism, the Governor said, "It created an atmosphere of fear and terror, and also impeded socio-economic development in the state." Appealing common people to take benefit of these schemes, Malik said, "I want you to come forward and take full advantage of these schemes". ss/pcj