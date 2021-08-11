85,107 BPL cards availed by taxpayers terminated in K'taka

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) As many as 85,107 Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Antyodaya cards availed by those who do not come in the bracket of the poor section have been terminated, officials said on Wednesday.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has been able, with the help of the Income Tax Department, to identify the rich people who have taken BPL cards, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd Commissioner, Dr Shamla Iqbal, said.