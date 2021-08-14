86 personnel to be honoured with Fire Service Medals on 75th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): A total of 86 personnel have been selected for the honour of Fire Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day this year, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.



President's Medal for Gallantry and for distinguished services are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Republic Day and Independence Day every year.

Out of 86 Fire Service Medal recipients, a total of 26 personnel have been selected for the honour of Fire Service Medals for Gallantry for their respective acts of valour and gallantry, the Ministry further stated.

President's Fire Service Medal for distinguished service is awarded to 10 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 50 personnel for their respective distinguished and worthy records of services.

In addition to this, 55 personnel will also be awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. (ANI)

