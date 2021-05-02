8.61 lakh MT of wheat procured in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): During the ongoing Rabi season, the district administration has till today has procured 8,61,081 metric ton of wheat in the various grain markets/ mandis of Ludhiana.





Divulging the details, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that since the starting of procurement of grains in the district 8,61,081 metric ton wheat has arrived in the mandis across the district and the entire stock ton has been purchased by the various agencies.



Similarly, Sharma said that in last 72-hours, 8,13,993 metric ton has been lifted so far. He said that so far payment worth Rs 1549.24 crore has been made to the farmers.



On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, the teams led by DFSC Sukhwinder Singh Gill along with Inspectors Jaswinder Singh Pandher, and others conducted the inspection in including Mandi Gujjarwal and other grain markets and asked the contractors to further accelerate the lifting of procured stock. (ANI)

