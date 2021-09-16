87% of Indian cos victims of security breach last year: Report

According to Cloud-enabled security solutions provider Barracuda, companies with staff working predominantly from home had a significantly higher network security breach rate as compared to companies with staff working predominantly in the office.

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) At least 87 per cent of Indian respondents said their organisations were victims of security breach in the last year, a report said on Thursday.

"While organisations are adapting to the hybrid approach thinking about both working from anywhere and application hosting, they continue to experience a high level of network breaches and facing ongoing connectivity and security challenges," Murali Urs, Country Manager, Barracuda Networks India, said in a statement.

"However, realising that moving to SaaS applications and the public Cloud can improve both the user experience and security, they have started embracing new SASE technologies," Urs added.

The report mentioned that 79 per cent of those surveyed in India said their organisation has been the victim of at least one ransomware attack in the last year.

On an average, only 7 per cent of employees at Indian businesses surveyed currently work in the office all the time.

The research, which surveyed 750 IT decision makers globally, indicates that network breaches, ransomware attacks and remote-work challenges underscore the need for Cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) deployments.

