8.72L posts vacant in Central govt departments: Minister

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Centre informed the Rajya Sabah on Thursday that around 8.72 lakh posts in different Central government departments lay vacant as on March 1, 2020.

In response to a question raised by the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, said that as on March 1, 2020, the sanctioned strength of all the Central government departments was 40,04,941, out of which 31,32,698 were occupied, and 8,72,243 were vacant.