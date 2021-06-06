88 killed by bandits in Nigeria

Lagos, June 6 (IANS) At least 88 people were killed and several others injured following attacks by bandits in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kebbi, police confirmed.
The bandits launched attacks on eight different communities in the Danko-Wasagu local government area of the state, Nafi'u Abubakar, the state police spokesperson told reporters on Saturday.
"Initially, the bodies recovered were 66 but as I am talking to you now, about 88 bodies have been recovered," Xinhua news agency quoted Abubakar as saying.
Security operatives were deployed to the communities to forestall further attacks, he said.
In April, nine policemen and two members of a civilian defence group in Kebbi were killed while repelling an attack.
--IANS
ksk/