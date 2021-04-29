88 lakh people registered for COVID-19 vaccination within 3 hours, says Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that within three hours of opening the registration for COVID-19 vaccines for people between ages 18-45 years, approximately 88 lakh people get themselves registered for vaccination.



The Union Health Minister during his visit to the Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi said, "India has administered over 15 crore doses to the people above 45 years in age, healthcare workers and frontline workers. After two days the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination will begin under which the people aged between 18-45 will be vaccinated."

"Co-WIN handled the registrations very seamlessly. Within three hours of opening the registration for people between ages 18-45 years, approximately 88 lakh people get themselves registered for the vaccination. They will get themselves vaccinated according to the appointment. The whole process was seamless," Harsh Vardhan said.

A liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from May 1, 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups commenced on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can register directly on the Co-WIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

The Co-WIN software is a robust, dependable and agile technology. It offers anytime anywhere registration for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Minister appreciated the healthcare workers across the country and said that the healthcare workers will be able to handle the work pressure caused by the sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases.

"When we started the war against COVID, we did not have any knowledge about the virus. Currently, we have some knowledge about the virus," he said.

He further said that the fatality rate in India is 1.11 per cent.

"We need to focus on the treatment and diagnosis of COVID patients. We need to provide them medical advice to them through telecommunication," the minister added.

During his visit to Lady Hardinge Medical College, the Union Health Minister met doctors and inspected the management at the hospital. (ANI)