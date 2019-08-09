889 students awarded degrees at JGU Convocation

The eighth Convocation and Founder's Day celebrations also witnessed confident students marching into the world of work with some of them planning to pursue further higher studies in India and abroad.

The graduates, who included two doctoral candidates from the Jindal Institute of Behavioural sciences, were from the Jindal Global Law School, Jindal Global Business School, Jindal School of International Affairs, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy and Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities.

In her special address, Zarin Daruwala, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, India drew attention towards the disruptive role of global technology giants in the digital payment sector that are posing a major threat to banks in India. She noted the effort it took for investment bankers like herself to catch up with rapid technological innovations in the past two decades and said that the banking & financial services industry as a whole as well as our Indian economy need to embrace technological advancements.