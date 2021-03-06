88th Mahila Battalion: CRPF women continue to inspire people across the country

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Just weeks after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inducted women commandos in its anti-Naxal Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit, several CRPF women came forward to share their experience that continues to inspire women across the country.



"I joined as head constable in 1986. There were a lot of family woes initially but now they are proud of me," Deputy Commandant of CRPF's 88th Mahila battalion, Krishna told ANI.

"I have served in Naxalite areas like Bijapur and Dantewada. I did not face any sort of problem because of my gender. Women's induction in the CoBRA unit is surely a positive step," she said.

Another CRPF commandant, Neeraj Bala told ANI, "Out of 1200, 1100 are women here for operational duty, signal, medical and other administrative duties. They are deployed in sensitive regions such as Srinagar for counter-insurgency, Naxalite areas, and static parts."

"I also applaud induction of women in CoBRA," she said.

This information comes just days before the International Women's Day celebration that is held annually on March 8.

CRPF had informed on February 6: "On the occasion of the 88th all-women battalion Raising Day, women commandos have been inducted along with the introduction of all Mahila brass band which will make CRPF the first force to have a women brass band."

"Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. It deserves pertinent to mention that the force already has an all-women pipe band," CRPF said in a press release.

Taking another step towards women empowerment, the 88th Mahila battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world.

"CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion. Notably, 88th Mahila Battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world," the CRPF had said. (ANI)

