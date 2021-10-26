89 organisations express solidarity against B'desh communal violence



The groups expressed solidarity with Sampriti Bangladesh, a citizens' platform promoting secularism, which has demanded taking quick legal actions against all the perpetrators of the violence that broke out on October 13 due to the placing of a Quran at a Durga Puja mandap.

Pijush Bandyopadhyay, convenor of Sampriti Bangladesh, staged a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Monday during which the organisation leaders put forward seven proposals aimed at resisting fundamentalism in the country.