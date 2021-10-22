89 pc of intubated patients with COVID-19 in Greece are unvaccinated

Athens [Greece], October 22 (ANI/Novinite): 34 people have died in Greece from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health authorities said on Thursday night.



The new cases remain at more than 3,000 a day, up from 3407 on Thursday. More than a third of new infections have been reported in the two largest cities, Athens and Thessaloniki.

There are 347 intubated patients in intensive care. Of these, 88.8 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 11.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece, 707,587 cases have been confirmed and a total of 15,519 have died. 69 per cent of Greeks are fully vaccinated.

Health workers in the country went on strike on Thursday against long hospital shifts and demanded additional pay for hazardous work.

The shortage of staff in Greek hospitals has intensified after authorities removed unvaccinated staff, as vaccination in the health sector is mandatory. Protests took place in Athens and several other cities. (ANI/Novinite)

