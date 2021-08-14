89.49% students clear Class XII Arts exam in Odisha

Announcing the results, school and mass education minister of Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash said the marks have been given as per alternative assessment method as the physical examination was cancelled in view of Covid-19.

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (IANS) The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Saturday declared the result of Class XII Arts and Vocation courses. The total pass percentage in Arts stream stood at 89.49 per cent.

A total of 2,20,081 students including 1,89,363 regular students had registered in the Class XII Arts stream, of which, 1,96,959 students including 1,86,685 regular students have passed in the Arts stream this year, Dash said.

The total pass percentage of regular students stood at 98.58 per cent, he said. The minister informed that 30,685 students have secured first division, 46,563 students have passed in second and 1,19,505 students got third division.

Girl students have outshined boys in the stream. The total pass percentage of girl students stands at 92.34 per cent whereas 85.98 per cent male students have cleared the course, Dash said.

The students who have not appeared in any previous test, can appear in an offline test to be conducted by the CHSE. Similarly, the students, who are not happy with the result announced through the alternative assessment, can also appear in the offline test, the minister further said.

In the vocational stream, a total of 5,331 students have cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 86.02 per cent. Out of them, 1,076 students secured first division, 1,836 students got second division and 2,219 students secured third division. The pass percentage of female and male students stood at 88.4 per cent and 83,85 per cent, respectively, in the vocational course.

The CHSE had announced the results of Commerce and Science streams on July 31, 2021, as per the Supreme Court order.

