9 Afghan nationals arrested, 1.623 Kgs heroin seized in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Nine Afghan nationals were arrested and high quality 1.623 Kgs of heroin was also seized after an international drug syndicate was busted, Narcotics Control Bureau said on Sunday.

"On specific information that few Afghanistan nationals are trying to get heroin trafficked in India via body concealment mode a special drive was launched on the arrival of the suspected flight," read an official statement.



Of the arrested, seven were intercepted on arrival in Delhi on December 28, 2019, and were taken for a medical test that confirmed the presence of foreign entities in their stomach.

The team led by AD Kuldeep Sharma under the supervision of undersigned laid a trap for few Afghan nationals who were arriving in India.

In all seven passengers were rounded off for further examination. The seven intercepted Afghani passengers were taken for medical examination at Safdurjang Hospital where the test report confirmed about presence of foreign entities in their stomach following which the doctor opined for proper medical treatment to extract the ingested objects.

The accused identified are--Yusufzai Rahmatullah, Faiz Mohammad, Nabizada Habibullah, Ahmedi Abdul Wadood, Turkman Abdul Hamid, Fazal Ahmed, Noorzai Kabir, Hayatullah and Masood Mohammad.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

