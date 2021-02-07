Huge flood as Uttarakhand glacier breaks, Over 100 feared dead

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area following the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday.



It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site out of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river, SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP said.

A team of ITBP team deployed at the site is undertaking a rescue operation and we are in touch with the management team of NTPC to gather information on missing people, Deswal said adding that a team of the Indian Army will reach here soon.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told the news agency ANI that more than 100 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district.

"The teams of ITBP, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached the spot. A red alert has been issued in the area," he added.

A total of 16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by the police, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar.

A Border Roads Organisation bridge near Malari ahead of the Joshimath area has been washed away by floods. Director General BRO Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary has instructed officials to reinstate it at the earliest possible. The necessary stores and personnel are being moved to the location, he said.

Meanwhile, a total of four Army columns, two medical teams, and one engineering task force have been deployed at Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli, said Indian Army. The aerial reconnaissance is underway by the Indian Army.

To take stock of the situation, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reached Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli. Rawat has been briefed on the flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister has spoken to Chief Minister Rawat over the Chamoli flood situation and assured all possible help to the state.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauli Ganga River increased suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district on Sunday.

The avalanche was triggered after a glacial burst in Chamoli district on Sunday.