9 dead in Afghan army chopper crash

Kabul, March 18 (IANS) An Afghan military helicopter crashed in Wardak province, killing all nine people on board, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the Mi-17 helicopter crash landed in Hesa-e-Awal Behsud district, reports dpa news agency.

The statement said the victims comprised four crew members and five security personnel, adding that an investigation was underway.