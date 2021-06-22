9 European countries added to Cyprus' low risk category

According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Monday, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Finland, Slovakia and Norway were taken from the medium risk orange group to the low risk Green group, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nicosia, June 22 (IANS) Cyprus' Health Ministry added nine countries in Europe to its low risk category for travel based on their coronavirus epidemiological situation.

Effective from Thursday, they will join Malta, Poland, Romania, Iceland and third countries Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Israel in the category where passengers do not need to present a negative test for Covid-19 or self-isolate on arrival in the island.

Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Greece, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Sweden were moved from the high risk Red group to the Orange group, where they joined Portugal, Ireland and Luxembourg.

Other countries on the Orange list are third countries China, the UK, the US and Japan.

Travellers from this category are required to present a negative PCR laboratory test taken less than 72 hours before departure.

Countries including Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Monaco and San Marino are still in the high risk Red category.

Passengers from this category are required to present a laboratory test taken less than 72 hours before departure and also take a laboratory test upon arrival in Cyprus at their own expense.

The Ministry statement added that the classification is based on data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

--IANS

ksk/