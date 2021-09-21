9 IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 21st, 2021, 14:30:02hrs
Representative image

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 21 (ANI): Soon after the new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi assumed office, nine Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and two Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred in the state on Tuesday.

As per an order released by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, IAS officers Tejveer Singh, Dilip Kumar, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Kamal Kishor Yadav, Mohammad Tayyab, Sumeet Jarangal, Isha, Harpreet Singh Sudan and Showkat Ahmad Parray and PCS officers Mankanwal Singh Chahal and Anil Gupta were given new postings.
Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday held his first Cabinet meeting. (ANI)

