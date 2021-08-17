9 Indian nationals arrive in Kathmandu from Kabul

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the IANS that out of 127 who arrived in Kathmandu, 118 were Nepali nationals and nine Indians.

Kathmandu, Aug 17 (IANS) Nine Indian nationals, who were employees at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday from Kabul via Kuwait.

They were evacuated to Kuwait from Afghanistan on Monday, a day after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

As soon as they arrived in Kathmandu, a medical team of the Nepal Army carried out the Covid test of all 127 arrivals whether to let them go for home isolation or keep them at isolation centres constructed by the government.

Currently, there are two isolation centres in Kathmandu, according to the media reports.

These 127 people were working in the US Embassy in Kabul in different posts and positions. As per the contractual rule, it was the employers responsibility to protect and safely repatriate the employees.

The Nepal government has already started groundwork for evacuating its national from Afghanistan.

--IANS

giri/ksk/