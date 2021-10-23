9 IS terrorists killed in Balochistan

The police forces of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted the intelligence-based raid on Friday after getting confirmed information about the militants hiding in the Roshi area of Mastung district of the province, CTD official Mehmood Ali told Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, Oct 23 (IANS) Nine Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed during a raid in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a police official said on Saturday.

As soon as the CTD personnel entered and cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire and tried to flee, causing the police to respond effectively, said the official, adding that nine of the terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire.

The killed militants were involved in a number of recent terror activities in Balochistan, according to the CTD.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, hand grenades and assault rifles were also recovered from the group's hideout during the operation.

