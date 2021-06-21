9 kids, 1 adult killed in US road accident

Washington, June 21 (IANS) Nine children and one adult were killed in a road accident in the US state of Alabama, authorities said.

The accident took place on the Interstate 65 in Butler County, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement on Sunday, Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said that eight of the children killed were aged between between four and 17, and were travelling in a vehicle from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a local non-profit that provides home for neglected or abused school-aged girls,.