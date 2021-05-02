9 killed, 14 injured in massive fire in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 2 (ANI): At least nine people were killed and 14 others suffered injuries after a major fire broke out on Saturday night in Kabul in which dozens of fuel tankers, trucks and other vehicles were burnt.



The fire broke out in Qala-e-Murad Bek area in Shakardara district north of Kabul at a fuel tanker and damaged several other fuel tankers, trucks and cars, said Tariq Arian, Tolo News reported citing Interior Ministry spokesperson.

Eyewitnesses said that more than 50 fuel tankers, trucks, other vehicles, as well as, houses and shops were damaged in the fire. (ANI)

