9 killed, 20 injured in firing incident at tribal court in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): At least nine people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in a firing between two groups while attending a session of a Jirga, the local tribal court, in Pakistan's northwestern Upper Dir district on Monday.



The incident happened when the groups gathered in the court to resolve a dispute about a road to be constructed on their lands, Laal Bahadar, station house officer of the Barawal area of the district where the incident happened, told Xinhua.

"During the court hearing, a heated discussion started between the two groups which got worse and they pulled out their guns at each other, followed by a serious exchange of firing," said the official.

Police rushed to the site following the incident, he said, adding that perpetrators of the brawl are being identified by the police.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are in critical condition, the officer said. (ANI)

