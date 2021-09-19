9 killed after passenger boat overturns in China (Ld)

Beijing, Sep 19 (IANS) At least nine people were killed and six others missing after a passenger boat overturned in a river in China's Guizhou province, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The accident took place at 4.50 p.m. on Saturday in Zangke River, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ship, which had a capacity of 40 people, was overloaded when the accident happened.