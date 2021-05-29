9 killed after van falls into ditch in Pak

Islamabad, May 29 (IANS) At least nine people were killed and 16 others injured after a passenger van fell into a ditch in Pakistan's Muzaffarabad city, local media reported on Saturday morning.
Police told the media that the victims included three children, and the injured have been shifted to the hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.
The van was heading towards Chakothi sector from Rawalpindi, according to the reports.
Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.
