9 killed in Russia school shooting

The source confirmed to the TASS News Agency that the victims comprised eight children and a teacher and among the 10 injured, four were rushed to a local hospital.

Moscow, May 11 (IANS) At least nine people, including children, were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday after two individuals opened fire at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, authorities said, adding that one of the suspects was arrested.

According to a TASS source in the law enforcement agencies, the shooting took place at the school No. 175 in Kazan located in the Tatarstan Region.

One of the attackers, a teenager aged 17, has been detained, while the perpetrator is still in the building, the source added.

Evacuation of the building is underway, while some students jumped out of windows, the TASS news report added.

An eyewitness told the news agency the attackers had carried out an explosion and then went on a shooting spree.

--IANS

ksk/