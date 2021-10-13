9 killed in South Africa's bus crash

Johannesburg [South Africa], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Atleast nine people including a baby died on Tuesday when a bus that was travelling near the Tugela River in Bergville lost control and veered off the road, said paramedics.



It's believed that the bus was travelling from Durban to Johannesburg at the time of the crash.

Speaking to Xinhua about the accident, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said most of the victims were declared dead on the scene with one person dying in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the cause of the accident was yet to know but suspected fatigue and excessive speeding as possible reasons.

He said the crash was concerning because two incidents involving public transport killed 20 people in September.

"We are saddened by this fatal accident and it seems we are having problems with public transport as a mass mover of people and therefore we need to intensify our approach and enforcement in terms of targeting public transport," he told SAfm radio. (ANI/Xinhua)

