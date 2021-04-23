9 killed, many missing as jeep falls in Ganga near Patna

Patna, April 23 (IANS) Nine persons were killed after a jeep plunged into the Ganga river from the Pipa bridge in the Danapur police station area adjacent to state capital Patna on Friday.

Many persons are reported to be missing. A police official said a group of people were returning to Danapur in a jeep on Friday morning after attending a wedding. Suddenly the person driving the jeep lost control over the vehicle at Pipa bridge and it fell into the Ganga.