9 members of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested in Delhi

The police on Friday said the criminals used to carry out assigned tasks by their gang leader Neeraj. Police have also recovered arms and ammunition as well as three luxury cars from the possession of the gangsters.

The accused have been identified as Naveen (30) alias Vicky, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, Neeraj (40), a resident of Delhi, Arvind (30), a resident of Haryana's Panipat, Naresh (19), Karan (25) and Mahesh (30), all three residents of district Palwal, Haryana, Subeg Singh (27), a resident of Delhi's Mehrauli, Dinesh (24) and Amit (23), both residents of Delhi's Kalkaji area.

According to S.D. Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rohini district, on August 7, a patrolling team of Khanjawala police station noticed two cars with some men entering a deserted house in the area of village Jaunti in the evening hours.

"While keeping a discreet watch on the place, they immediately informed senior officers. On this information, a raiding party of police officials of Kanjhawala police station was constituted and the team immediately rushed to the village and cordoned off the premises and nine culprits present in the premises were nabbed," said Mishra.

Police have recovered five pistols, 20 live cartridges and two big battle axes ('Farsa') from the cars of the criminals. Subsequently, a case under section 399/402 Indian Penal Code and 25/27 Arms Act was registered.

"During interrogation, the accused spilled the beans and confessed that they had carried out the assigned criminal tasks or activities at the behest of their gang leader Neeraj Bawana, who operates and monitors all their criminal activities," said Mishra.

Police said that it was also revealed that the resource-starved gang aimed at carrying out certain spontaneous and fast earning criminal heists such as robberies in the area.

They were planning to rob a few petrol pumps in the area in one go, obtain some money and resources in this way and move out of the area.

"Efforts are being made to unearth details of their modus operandi, details of other gang members and their accomplices and further plans of carrying out crimes," said Mishra.