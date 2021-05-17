9 missing people in Indonesia's boat accident found dead

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The nine-missing people in a boat accident in the Kedung Ombo Reservoir in Boyolali district, Indonesia's Central Java province, have been found dead, local officials said on Monday.



The nine victims were found after a search and rescue team managed to retrieve the last two victims who were identified on Sunday evening and on Monday morning respectively, said Kurniawan Fajar Prasetyo, head of the emergency section at the Boyolali Disaster Management Agency.

The last two victims have been sent to two local hospitals for further identification, Prasetyo was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

A boat with 20 local tourists aboard was reported to capsize in the reservoir on Saturday at about 11 am local time.

According to the Boyolali district police head Adjunct Commissioner Cahyo Nugroho, the accident happened when the boat was carrying the tourists to a floating restaurant.

Of the 20 passengers aboard the ill-fated boat, 11 survived the mishap and nine were dead, Nugroho said. (ANI/Xinhua)

