9 more govt officials compulsorily retired in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (IANS) The Odisha government has given compulsory retirement to nine more officers on charges of corruption and inefficiency.
While seven officials have been terminated for corruption cases, remaining two have been dismissed from service for their inefficiency in discharging their duties, said an official on Friday.
The officials are from the mines, forest, health and labour departments.
While two officials from the mines department, one forest official and one assistant engineer were prematurely given retirement on Friday, five officials were given compulsory retirement a few days ago.
With nine officials, the state government has taken action against 113 officials so far graft charges and inefficiency.
