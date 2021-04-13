9 patients died of Covid-19 in Patna in the last 24 hours

Three patients, including two women, Saili Devi of Purnea and Kalpana Singh of Patna and Yogendra Narayan Singh, died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Tuesday morning.

Patna, April 13 (IANS) Nine persons died owing to Corona infections in the last 24 hours at three leading hospitals in Patna, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides them, Arun Kumar of Katihar, Ajay Kumar Singh of Araria and Asha Kumari of Patna succumbed to the dreaded virus at AIIMS-Patna on Monday night.

At the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), three persons -- Umesh Lal of Sitamarhi, Radhe Shyam of Patna and Faijullah Khan of Madhepura -- died in the Covid ward on Monday night.

According to an official of the health department, state capital Patna has the maximum number of cases in Bihar. The total active cases in Patna reached 6,756 on Tuesday morning, including 1,197 cases in the last 24 hours.

Dr Vibha Kumari, Patna's civil surgeon, said that 5579 active cases have been reported in the Patna Sadar block, 420 cases in Phulwari Sharif, 266 in Danapur, 85 in Sampatchak and 66 in Barh.

At present, 83 patients suffering from Covid-19 are admitted at the PMCH. Besides them, two doctors and 12 nurses also tested positive on Monday evening.

In AIIMS-Patna, 7 doctors tested positive for Corona on Monday. As many as 96 patients are currently admitted in the Covid ward of NMCH.

Bhojpuri film stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav known as Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey and famous Bhojpuri singer Vishnu Ojha have also tested positive for Corona. The condition of Ojha is reportedly serious.

--IANS

ajk/ash