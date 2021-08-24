9 students from 2 govt schools test positive for COVID-19

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): As many as nine students from two government schools and have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday at Mudinepalli Mandal of Krishna district.



With this, the schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

COVID tests were conducted in Zilla Pariahat High School at Pedapalaparru village and Mandal Parishat Elementary School at Guraja village on Friday. Eight students from ZP high school and a class 3 student from MP Elementary School had contracted the disease.

Naresh, Mudinepalli Mandal Education Officer (MEO), said, "Samples were collected from 40 students and others. If necessary, we will consult with the District Education Officer (DEO) and extend holidays. The doctors and ANMs of the PHC are conducting tests. After that entire school will be sanitized. If any new cases arise, holidays will be declared."

Schools in Andhra Pradesh are opened from 16th August. (ANI)

