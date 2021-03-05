90 dead in Afghanistan in 24 hrs

Kabul, March 5 (IANS) At least 90 people were killed in clashes and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, an independent war monitoring group said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, our team has documented 90 deaths, including eight civilians, five Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) members, and 77 Taliban militants," Reduction in Violence (RiV) confirmed on its Twitter account.