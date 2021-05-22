90 fall ill in Afghanistan after consuming donated food

Kabul, May 22 (IANS) About 90 people fell ill after consuming donated food in Chal district of Afghanistan's Takhar province, a police spokesman said on Saturday.
More than 100 people gathered in Chal district to have lunch jointly donated by some persons but about 90 of them fell unconscious after consuming the food, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.
Some of the victims have recovered while some are still under medical treatment, he said.
Local officials have initiated investigation and the result has yet to be made public, local villagers said.
