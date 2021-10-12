90% in urban India suffer from stress-induced headache: Report

The findings showed that working women (63 per cent) experienced more headaches due to stress, compared to men (56 per cent).

The report, titled 'Saridon Headache Report', is based on a survey of 10,004 respondents in 24 cities (top four metros and key Tier-I-II cities ) across 14 states.

For 74 per cent urban Indians, financial problems were a leading cause of stress, while 58 per cent feel stressed due to work pressure.

Middle-aged people (36-45 years) reported higher incidence of stress (87 per cent) than younger people (22-35 years) at 82 per cent.

One thirds of the people who reported headaches in the last one year, said that the frequency has increased post the pandemic, the report said

"The headache survey report is reflective of the pandemic's impact on urban Indians. Through our research findings, we are trying to bring forth insights around this space that can help us to motivate all Indians to act on head-aches rather than to hide them and thus lead a pain-free productive life," Bayer Consumer Health India Country Head Sandeep Verma said in a statement.

Common causes for typical headaches include stress and dehydration. Other causes can include overuse of caffeine and MSG in certain foods. Headaches can also be part of another existing condition, thus it is best to take the help of an expert.

