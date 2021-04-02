90 inmates escape from Liberia jail

National Police spokesperson Moses Carter told reporters here on Thursday that the inmates escaped from the Harper Central correctional facility on Wednesday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Monrovia, April 2 (IANS) Police in Liberia confirmed that a search operation was underway to located the 90 inmates who escaped from a prison in Maryland county.

"We're seeking the help of residents to have these inmates rearrested," said Carter.

A fire at the prison premises, which was caused by protesters who in large numbers broke into the facility compound in search of an alleged killer of a motorcyclist, had resulted in the jailbreak, the spokesperson added.

According to local media reports, protesters have taken to the streets in Maryland in the past few days demanding "the speedy trial" of a suspect accused of murdering a 22-year-old motorcyclist on March 25.

Reports of local media also said President George Weah has imposed a night-time curfew on the coastal county which came into effect from Thursday "until further notice" after the prison break.

--IANS

ksk/