90% of enterprises yet to reach digital-first maturity globally

While 45 per cent of enterprises lost productivity during the crisis due to problems of connectivity, 41 per cent enterprises attribute the shift to digital-first operating models for maintaining market share during the course of the pandemic, according to the report by Tata Communications.

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Globally, 90 per cent of enterprises among those surveyed are yet to achieve their digital-first goals with 49 oer cent admitting that cyber security is the top-most priority for their business, a report showed on Monday.

The findings showed that 45 per cent of chief experience officers (CXOs) fear employee burnout without the right tools and systems.

"A digital-first operating model is a must for enterprises in the new world order. The scale of digitalisation will be the new barometer of success for enterprises irrespective of its size or industry," said AS Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Communications.

The survey was conducted among business leaders across 750 enterprises in 11 countries, and classified those into three distinct categories as per their digital maturity stage.

"Only 10 per cent enterprises have the most advanced digital operating models, connectivity platforms and strategies ensuring secure and trusted operations. Nearly 63 per cent of them attribute revenue growth to their digital-first strategy," the findings showed.

While 52 per cent of enterprises have limited digitalisation in their business but still need to improve in several areas of digital capability, 38 per cent of enterprises are at a nascent stage of digitalising their business and have been unable to achieve growth due to lack of digital maturity.

"As economies open, trust and security are core to the competitiveness and agility of enterprises seeking growth," Lakshminarayanan added.

--IANS

na/