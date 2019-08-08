90 people evacuated n Kodagu district after floods

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8, (ANI) More than 90 people were evacuated from 13 villages in Kodagu district in Karnataka and sheltered in relief camps due to flooding following heavy rainfall here on Wednesday.

The rescue effort was done by teams of National and State Disaster Relief Forces.



The outflow from the reservoirs of the Cauvery and Kabini basin caused the inundation of several villages and farmlands in Kodagu.

"We have 18 families in our village, our houses have been entirely surrounded by the water, we have been rescued and brought to this relief centre, where we are being provided with food and drinking water," said a resident from karadigodu village.

"Out of 130 houses our village has, more than 90, are almost destroyed by the floods, we face the same crisis every year, but government till now has not come up with any permanent solution, " said another resident.

Moreover, Incessant rain has cut off road connectivity and disrupted power supply in several parts in Kodagu district. Mangaluru and Kerala routes have also been blocked due to landslides. (ANI)

