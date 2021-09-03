900 gms gold recovered from passenger's underwear at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (IANS) Gold worth more than Rs 43 lakh was seized from undergarments of a male passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Friday.

Sleuths of Hyderabad Customs recovered 895.20 grams of gold valued at Rs 43.55 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah.

The gold was concealed in paste form inside the undergarments of the passenger, an official said.