906 new Covid cases, 17 deaths in J&K

Srinagar, June 11 (IANS) A total of 906 new Covid cases and 17 deaths came to light in J&K on Friday while 1,885 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
Officials said that 244 cases and nine deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 662 cases and eight deaths from the Kashmir division.
So far, 305,772 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 284,027 have recovered, while 4,160 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 17,585 out of which 6,472 are from the Jammu division and 11,113 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd