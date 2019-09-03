91-yr-old's killer planned murder, robbery in July

Kishan along with four of his accomplices identified as Deepak Yadav, Pradeep Sharma, Sarvesh and Prabhudayal were arrested late on Monday night. The accused have been sent to four days' police custody as police attempt to recover the stolen cash and jewellery.

Kishan told interrogators that he first strangled 91-year-old Krishan Dev Khosla and then stuffed his body in a refrigerator before loading it in a tempo.

"He also told the police that Khosla would scold him while his wife Saroj Khosla was a kind woman. He claims he had planned the murder in July. Kishan has three previous cases registered against him, two are registered at the Hauz Khas police station," said a police officer.

Kishan's elder brother Vijay is also a proclaimed offender in Sangam Vihar area. Besides robbery and theft, Vijay was also involved in a murder when he was a juvenile. The body of Khosla was recovered from Sangam Vihar area in an empty plot where the accused had recently taken a room on rent. "The accused persons had taken the room constructed on an empty plot on rent on August 29 only. The tempo belonged to Pradeep," the police officer added. Investigating officers stated that the first breakthrough in the case came from a CCTV camera installed in Tigri Kalan area where the accused were spotted with the fridge in the tempo. There was no functional CCTV camera at the residence. The family members had not even got the tenant verification of the domestic help done. On Tuesday evening residents of Greater Kailash-II carried out a candlelight march with placards claiming how the area had become dangerous and police needs to improve the law and order situation. Khosla, a retired central government employee was last deputed with the United Nations. He lived with his wife Saroj (90) on the first floor in a rented accommodation in the area. On Sunday, Khosla was found missing along with his domestic help who had stuffed his body in a fridge and carried it away in a tempo. Cash and jewellery were also stolen from the house. In a complaint, Saroj Khosla stated that their domestic help Kishan mixed some sedative in tea served to them on Saturday evening. She only woke up on Sunday morning after consuming the tea and found her husband missing.